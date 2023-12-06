Flames tear through home in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled an early morning house fire Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a home near the 1800 block of Northwest 83rd Street, in the county’s West Little River neighborhood.

A group of firefighters were able to control the fire quickly despite having difficulties getting into the home, MDFR said.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where firefighters were assessing the damage after the roof of the home collapsed and multiple windows were shattered due to the fire.

No one was injured during the house fire and the cause of it remained under investigation.