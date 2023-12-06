Man who led cops on chase down I-95 stole van after attempted sexual battery, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The man who led police on a chase in a cargo van down Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon stole the vehicle after committing an attempted sexual battery at a Miami-Dade medical clinic, according to a newly-obtained arrest report.

Jose Blanquicett, 23, of Biscayne Park, is now facing numerous felony charges.

Miami-Dade police said the chain of events began at around 1:15 p.m. at the Millennium Medical Clinic, located at 500 NW 165th Street Road, near the Golden Glades interchange.

There, Blanquicett, a patient at the facility, lured a fellow patient into an empty office, then fondled the victim’s breasts, buttocks and vagina over her clothing, police said.

Telling him “no” the whole time, the victim told police she felt Blanquicett attempt to anally penetrate her through her clothing using his fingers, the report states. Police said she pushed him away out of fear of being sexually assaulted.

A witness then came in and confronted the two about being in the room, police said, at which point the victim disclosed what had happened to her.

After being confronted, Blanquicett ran away, stole the van and led officers on a pursuit, eventually ending at the Airport Expressway onramp from the southbound I-95 Express lanes, the report states.

A witness who did not want to be identified told Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter that Blanquicett was only wearing his underwear when he jumped into the vehicle at the parts department at North Miami Toyota.

He’s facing charges including attempted sexual battery, grand theft auto, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding.

Blanquicett remained held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $60,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.