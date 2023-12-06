Miami school security guard slapped girl’s buttocks, sought sex from another, police say

MIAMI – A security guard at a high school in Miami was arrested Tuesday after police said he was accused of inappropriate conduct with two underage students.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, Diajion Jones, 22, a security guard at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, was arrested Tuesday on charges of offenses against students by authority figures and battery.

On Monday, police said Jones was caught on surveillance video slapping a girl’s buttocks as she walked down the hallway.

Later that day, police said Jones asked another girl if she wanted access to a room so that she could skip class.

After that student agreed, police said Jones put his hand on the victim’s buttocks and guided her into the room as he followed closely behind her.

Once inside the room, she sat down on a chair at which time Jones looked at her. smiled, and asked if he could perform oral sex on her, according to police.

“No,” the report states the girl replied.

The victim told detectives that Jones asked a second time if he could perform oral sex on her to which she replied, “No, I don’t get down like that,” police said.

The report states Jones then asked the girl her age and she told him 16.

“You’re young,” police said he told her.

According to police, Jones asked the girl for a hug and she again refused, leading him to walk out of the room.

Detectives said Jones invoked his right not to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

Jones appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Wednesday where a judge ordered him to stay away from the school and students involved in the incident.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Jones was being held on a $9,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual,” a spokesperson for Miami Northwestern Senior High School said in a statement Wednesday to Local 10 News. “Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of behavior will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”