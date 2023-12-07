Could electric cars take off right here in South Florida? Head of startup thinks so

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A brand new industry is taking off in South Florida.

The founder of a startup company believes his creation will revolutionize the way people get around.

The full scale prototype is called the Doroni H1.

“This is really the profile of the product that we’re going to the market with,” said CEO and Founder Doron Merdinger.

It’s still being developed but moving closer to becoming a reality.

“This is already the present for us but it’s going to the future for transportation,” said Merdinger. “This is all electric, pretty simple to use.”

The Doroni H1 already has certification as an experimental aircraft from the from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We are not aware of any other aircraft who can fly indoors this size,” said Merdinger.

The FAA is allowing it to fly indoors and outdoors, so it can be shown to possible investors and they can get a sense of what it is and how it works.

It’s a semi-autonomous system controlled by joystick with propellers that use air to lift themselves.

“This is quiet. This is safer, this is efficient,” said Merdinger.

While the real thing is not available yet, there is a simulator that takes users above the rooftops.

This is all happening because of the convergence of several technologies, including drone and electric battery technology.

On Thursday, the mayor of Pompano Beach received a tour.

“This is slick, this is fun, this is neat,” said Mayor Rex Hardin. “You no longer have to burn gasoline, you no longer need roads. It’s a game changer for the city of Pompano Beach, it’s great to have them here, but it’s a game charger for the world.”

In terms of cost, the Doroni H1 could end up running between $300,000 and $375,000.