Police search for suspect after shooting outside Jensen’s Liquors in El Portal

MIAMI – A shooting investigation is underway after shots were fired outside Jensen’s Liquors in Miami’s El Portal neighborhood.

It happened Thursday afternoon outside the business located along the 7900 block of North Miami Avenue.

According to police, a customer came inside demanding a refund, but an employee explained that the store did not give refunds.

Police investigate shooting outside Jensen's Liquors in El Portal. (WPLG)

The customer then took a bottle of liquor on display and walked out of the store without paying, police said, which led to an argument in the parking lot between the employee and the customer.

That’s when police said the customer pulled out a gun and shot the employee in the abdomen.

The customer took off on a blue bicycle and remains on the run. Police consider the man armed and dangerous.

The employee was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical, but stable condition.

He is a 63-year-old man who has worked at the store for about six years and has kids, according to his colleagues.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the suspect is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.