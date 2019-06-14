3 new Caribbean spots in Miami

If you've got Caribbean fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Miami eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Caribbean food.

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

1642 S.W. Eighth St., Little Havana Photo: JESSICA F./Yelp

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia is a Cuban spot, offering seafood and more.

Inside this eatery, a mural pays homage to writer Ernest Hemingway and the years he spent in the town of San Francisco de Paula, according to the business's website. The menu features starters like seafood soup, croquetas and tartare de vaca; sides like maduros (sweet plantains) and rice and beans, and heartier dishes like a Cuban cornmeal stew with crabmeat.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, Sala'o Cuban Bar & Perscaderia has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Lissy G. noted, "All the food that we ordered was delicious. I highly recommend the fanguito. It's something else!"

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Kali's Island Spice

140 N.E. 39th St., Suite 241, Little Haiti Photo: D L./Yelp

Kali's Island Spice is a Caribbean and Latin American spot.

Courtesy of Jamaican-born chef Alex Powell, Kali's Island Spice offers Caribbean cuisine with a Latin twist, according to its website. The menu now features everything from spicy jerk chicken to braised oxtail to a heart of palm and mango salad. Jamaican pies—filled with spicy beef, chicken or vegetable —are made fresh daily.

Kali's Island Spice currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jenny W., who reviewed Kali's Island Spice on May 24, wrote, "I had the chicken curry for lunch and it was so good. The rice with beans alone had the most amazing flavor."

Kali's Island Spice is open from 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Chug's

3444 Main Highway, Suite 21, Photo: Diandra L./Yelp

Chug's is a diner and Cuban spot.

This modern Cuban-American diner offers Cuban coffee, pastries and large plates of comfort food similar to your abuelita's cooking, notes miaminewtimes.com.

The menu's standout items are the short rib croquetas, PB&J pastelitos, and the duck media noche sandwich. Plates—like the pollo a la plancha and braised oxtail—are served with white rice, black beans and bananas. For morning fuel, try La Complete, which includes three eggs, tostada and breakfast potatoes.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 51 reviews on Yelp, Chug's has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Alec W. noted, "My girlfriend and I went to Chug's for lunch. It offers a Cuban sandwich that was extremely good! I will definitely go eat at Chug's the next time I'm in Miami."

Chug's is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.

