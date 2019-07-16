3 new places to savor Italian fare in Miami

Interested in trying some new Italian spots in Miami? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Italian food.

Boia De

5205 N.E. Second Ave., Little Haiti Photo: Boia De/Yelp

Boia De an Italian and New American spot.

Boia De, which means "Wow!" in Italian, began as a food truck by two Michelin-trained chefs. Inside this quaint spot, you'll find simple, bold decor. The menu features Bone marrow with roasted garlic and tomatillo salsa verde, baked clams and fried potato skins with caviar. Try the chocolate torte for dessert.

Yelp users are excited about Boia De, which currently holds five stars out of 12 reviews on the site.

Yelper Francesca V. noted, "This gem knocked my taste buds out the park. We enjoyed the beef tartar. It had capers, and the sauce was wonderful and creamy."

Boia De is open from 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

Vinaigrette Sub Shop

159 E. Flagler St., Downtown Photo: SHARY G./Yelp

Vinaigrette Sub Shop is an Italian spot, offering sandwiches and desserts.

Vinaigrette Sub Shop provides robust Italian sandwiches with premium cheeses, meats and toppings like banana peppers, pimento cheese and spicy Calabrian Chile mayo.

Try a classic sub with house-made roast beef, Muenster cheese and house-made vinaigrette or one of its Italian specialties. Salads, vegetarian items and desserts are also on offer.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, Vinaigrette Sub Shop has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Shary G., who review the spot on June 26, shared, "We got two vinaigrette combos, a French ham and a turkey sub. The sesame hoagie roll is incredible!"

Yelper Rodrigo G. wrote, "Took the chef's suggestion for the roast beef (made in house) with the vinaigrette sauce, Munster cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy spread. The roll was soft and fresh. The flavor all around was fantastic!"

Vinaigrette Sub Shop is open from 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. daily.

Bellini

2988 McFarlane Road, Photo: Alexis R./Yelp

Bellini is an Italian spot.

This restaurant offers rustic Italian cuisine, ocean views and attentive service. It gets busy with locals for group dinners and date nights. The menu's popular items include a classic lasagne Bolognese, tuna carpaccio and Tiramisu dessert.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp, Bellini is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Yelper Valentina L., who was one of the first users to visit Bellini on June 6, wrote, "The tuna carpaccio was delicious, so was the burrata and the truffle pasta. I will come back!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline