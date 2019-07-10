3 top options for cheap Latin American food in Miami

Looking for a mouthwatering Latin American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Latin American restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Fritanga Cana Brava

Photo: felix m./Yelp

Topping the list is Fritanga Cana Brava. Located at 2795 N.W. Seventh St. in Flagami, the Latin American and Nicaraguan spot is the highest-rated inexpensive Latin American restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp.

Popular menu options include the Pechuga Asada complete with grilled chicken breast, red rice, beans and a side of fried plantains, Carne Desmenuzada (shredded meat with rice or red beans) served with tortillas and tacos de pollo. Check out the menu here.

2. El Palacio De Los Jugos

Photo: age c./Yelp

Next up is Flagami's El Palacio De Los Jugos, situated at 5721 W. Flagler St. With four stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American spot, which offers fruits and veggies and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

This small chain serving the greater Miami area specializes in Cuban sandwiches, soups, hot pastries and exotic juices.

Score a Cuban hamburger, an omelet sandwich, Cuban fried rice, mashed green plantains or a guava pastry. Check out the website here for more menu options and for more information.

3. Pastelmania

Photo: vanessa n./Yelp

Little Havana's Pastelmania, located at 2015 W. Flagler St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Latin American breakfast and brunch spot five stars out of 44 reviews.

Stop by and get a plate of eggs, ham and toast for breakfast, or satisfy your sweet tooth with a fruit pastry, sugary donut or cookie. Thirsty? Grab one of the numerous caffeinated beverages on offer or a freshly squeezed juice.

