4 top options for low-priced Haitian eats in Miami

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Haitian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Haitian restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

Photo: renzo i./Yelp

Topping the list is Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge. Located at 650 N.W. 71st St. in Liberty City, the Haitian and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly Haitian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp.

In business since 1981, the founders first entered the Caribbean restaurant business with their the Creative Kitchens food truck, according to the business's Yelp profile page.

Menu specialties include its bestselling jerk chicken rubbed with a variety of spices, snapper (pawson grosel), legume (tofu stroganoff or vegetable mash) and mayi moulen (corn meal in coconut milk). Enjoy your meal with prestige beer, fruit juice or soda.

2. Manger Creole

Photo: gisselle v./Yelp

Next up is Allapattah's Manger Creole, situated at 1051 N.W. 14th St., Suite 121. With 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole and Haitian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Expect generous portions of fried chicken in a Creole sauce, snapper, pork, oxtail and more. Choose from sides like djon djon rice, green plantains, mac and cheese and white rice and beans. Wash it all down with champagne cola.

3. Flavors of Miami

Photo: jose p./Yelp

Allapattah's Flavors of Miami, located at 1050 N.W. 14th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Haitian spot four stars out of 24 reviews.

This busy eatery draws locals for lunch with offerings that include curry chicken, salmon with a creamy spinach sauce and Creole rice and beans. Save room for desserts like the red velvet or chocolate cake.

4. Piman Bouk Bakery: The New Florida Bakery

photo: raymond c./yelp

Piman Bouk Bakery: The New Florida Bakery, a bakery and Haitian spot that offers desserts and more in the Little Haiti, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 46 N.E. 62nd St. to see for yourself.

This is a go-to spot for Haiti's signature bread Pain Kreyol, with long lines of customers eager to snag some loaves, according to Yelpers. It has a limited but authentic menu featuring carrot cake, yellow cake, sweet potato bread, meat pastries and a variety of candies.

