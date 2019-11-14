4 top options for low-priced Middle Eastern fare in Miami

Craving Middle Eastern food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Middle Eastern restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. B & M Market & Rhoti Shop

Photo: veronica j./Yelp

Topping the list is B & M Market & Rhoti Shop. Located at 219 N.E. 79th St. in the Little Haiti, the Caribbean, halal and Indian spot is the highest-rated low-priced Middle Eastern restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

In May 2015, B & M Market & Rhoti Shop and its now famous cow-foot stew was featured on CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," according to The Sun Sentinel.

Expect hospitality and home cooking from Guyana-born owner, Nafeeza Ali. The menu features curry goat, jerk chicken, oxtail stew, mango banana bread, vegetable roti and more. The store also has Caribbean spices, hibiscus juice, Jamaican-style bread, Jamaican Irish Moss peanut drink and Kola champagne.

2. Original Daily Bread Marketplace

Photo: mayra h./Yelp

Next up is Coral Way's Original Daily Bread Marketplace, situated at 2400 S.W. 27th St. With four stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Javier R., who reviewed Original Daily Bread Marketplace on Nov. 8, wrote, "Delicious food, fast service and super clean marketplace. It has all the popular dishes you'll love to eat. There's a large variety of olives available to purchase and a bakery with delicious."

Vicky S. noted, "Food is amazing! But the people at the counter forget ingredients or pitas or included sauces all the time."

3. Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co

Photo: Jaime L./Yelp

Coral Way's Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co, located at 1760 S.W. Third Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly bakery, grocery store and Middle Eastern spot 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co. On its Yelp profile, the business describes itself as a "compact market and cafe offering Middle Eastern groceries, deli items and hot meals, plus baked treats."

4. The Middle East Best Food

Photo: nick q./Yelp

The Middle East Best Food, a bakery and Middle Eastern spot in Shenandoah, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1715 Coral Way to see for yourself.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about history behind owner Ali Aziz's The Middle East Best Food. In the 1960s, he was working as the go-to pastry chef for catering events at Jerusalem's Intercontinental Hotel. By 1972, he moved to Miami to start his own bakery, notes the business's Yelp profile.

Interested so far?

This spot specializes in "authentic homemade prepared foods and baked goods such as, hummus, pita bread, kibbeh, falafel, baba ghanoush, gyro, spinach, halal meat and cheese pies," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We also stock an array of middle eastern products, including but not limited to nuts, spices, olive oils, olives, frozen meats and dried fruits."

