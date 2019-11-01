5 top spots for accessories in Miami

Looking to score accessories?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top accessory spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for accessories.

People in the Miami area historically spend more in November at retail and wholesale businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Miami-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to $92 for the metro area in November of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Lovely Bride

Photo: Lovely Bride/Yelp

Topping the list is a member of the Lovely Bride chain. Located at 175 N.W. 25th St., the bridal spot, which offers gowns, accessories and more, is the highest-rated accessory spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cartier

The Little Haiti's Cartier, a location of the chain located at 147 N.E. 39th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the jewelry spot, which offers accessories and watches, 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews.

3. Shoe Gallery

Photo: Michael M./Yelp

Shoe Gallery, a shoe store that offers accessories and mobile phone accessories located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 244 N.E. First Ave. to see for yourself.

4. The Showroom

Photo: The Showroom/Yelp

Check out The Showroom, which has earned four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the women's clothing spot, which offers home decor and accessories, at 3133 Commodore Plaza.

5. The Bead Bazaar

Photo: Lianne L./Yelp

Finally, there's The Bead Bazaar, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews. Stop by 126 N.E. First St. to hit up the wholesale store and jewelry spot, which offers accessories and more, next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.