5 top spots for juices and smoothies in Miami

Got a hankering for juices and smoothies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Manna Life Food

Photo: Manna Life Food/Yelp

Topping the list is Manna Life Food. Located at 80 N.E. Second Ave. downtown, the vegan and gluten-free spot, which offers juices and smoothies and more, is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ooh Raw! Poke + Juice Bar

Photo: ooh raw! poke + juice bar/Yelp

Next up is OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar, situated at 50 N.W. 23rd St., Suite 108 With 4.5 stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score poke, juices and smoothies and acai bowls has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jar + Fork

Photo: Alina F./Yelp

Downtown's Jar + Fork, located at 270 E. Flagler St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, which offers juices and smoothies, comfort food and more, 4.5 stars out of 268 reviews.

4. Ten Fruits

Photo: Michele C./Yelp

Ten Fruits, a cafe that offers juices and smoothies and coffee and tea located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 241 Yelp reviews. Head over to 143 N.E. Third Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Plate

Over in Shenandoah, check out Plate, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and juices and smoothies, at 2105 Coral Way.

