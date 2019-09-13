5 top spots for sushi in Miami

Craving sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

photo: mendy c./yelp

Topping the list is SUGARCANE Raw Bar Grill. Located at 3252 N.E. First Ave., the sushi bar and cocktail bar, which offers tapas and more, is the most popular sushi spot in Miami, boasting four stars out of 2,011 reviews on Yelp.

2. Crudos Fusion Art

Photo: Crudos Fusion Art/Yelp

Next up, Crudos Fusion Art, located at 250 N.W. 24th St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the cocktail bar, sushi bar and pan Asian spot 4.5 stars out of 269 reviews.

3. NAOE

NAOE, a sushi bar and Japanese spot that offers seafood and more in Brickell, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 319 Yelp reviews. Head over to 661 Brickell Key Drive to see for yourself.

4. Wabi Sabi By Shuji

Photo: wabi sabi by shuji/Yelp

Check out Wabi Sabi By Shuji, which has earned five stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 851 N.E. 79th St.

5. Suviche - Wynwood

Photo: Zoe J./Yelp

And then there's Suviche - Wynwood, a local favorite with four stars out of 802 reviews. Stop by 2751 N. Miami Ave. to hit up the sushi bar and Peruvian and Japanese spot next time you're in the mood.

