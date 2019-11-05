5 top spots for watches in Miami

Looking to score watches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top watch spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for watches.

People in the Miami area historically spend more in November at retail and wholesale businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business analytics for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Miami-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to $92 for the metro area in November of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Cartier

Photo: Emily H./Yelp

Topping the list is a member of the Cartier chain. Located at 147 N.E. 39th St. in the Little Haiti, the jewelry spot, which offers accessories and watches, is the highest-rated watch spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

2. Kirk Jewelers

Photo: Kirk Jewelers/Yelp

Next up is downtown's Kirk Jewelers, situated at 142 E. Flagler St. With five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, the jewelry and watch repair spot, offering watches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. CRM Jewelers

Photo: CRM Jewelers/Yelp

Downtown's CRM Jewelers, located at 58 N.E. First St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the jewelry and watch repair spot, which offers watches and more, 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews.

4. Brickell Jewelers

Photo: Brickell Jewelers/Yelp

Brickell Jewelers, a gold buyer and jewelry spot that offers watches and more in Brickell, is another go-to, with four stars out of 51 Yelp reviews. Head over to 78 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 500 to see for yourself.

5. Gold Watch Co

Photo: henry l./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Gold Watch Co., another popular spot with Yelpers giving it a four-star rating out of 15 Yelp reviews. You can find the business, which offers jewelry and watches, at 22 NE 1st St.

