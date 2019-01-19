Authorities continue to crack down on ATV, motorcycle ride outs

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities across South Florida continued to crack down on ATV riders taking part in the annual "Wheels Up, Guns Down" ride outs Saturday.

Hundreds of ATV and dirt bike riders take to South Florida roadways during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend each year despite warnings from local law enforcement agencies. It is illegal to ride ATVs and dirt bikes on major roadways, and many riders often perform dangerous stunts during the ride outs.

While most riders remain peaceful, others cause considerable danger on the roads, leading police to make moves to stop the rides.

At least one rider was arrested Saturday at a Valero gas station in the 3900 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park. Riders were also spotted in the Westview area of Miami-Dade County near Miami-Dade College North Campus.

Last year, Miami-Dade police reported eight felony arrests, nine misdemeanor and traffic arrests, four firearms seized, 18 violations and 72 ATVs and dirt bikes impounded.

