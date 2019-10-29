Celebrate World Vegan Day at one of Miami's most popular vegan destinations

Whether you're a strict vegan or simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle, Nov. 1, World Vegan Day, is a perfect time to enjoy Miami's vegan fare.

There are plenty of options. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Miami.

1. Choices Cafe - Coconut Grove

Topping the list is Choices Cafe - Coconut Grove. Located at 2895 McFarlane Road, the vegan spot is the highest rated vegan restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 215 reviews on Yelp.

2. Charly's Vegan Tacos "CVT"

Next up is Charly's Vegan Tacos "CVT", situated at 172 N.W. 24th St. With 4.5 stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chef Chloe and The Vegan Cafe

The Little Haiti's Chef Chloe and The Vegan Cafe, located at 140 N.E. 39th St., Floor 2, St. Roch Market, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and vegan spot 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews.

4. Coconut Grove Saturday Organic Market

Coconut Grove Saturday Organic Market, a farmers market and vegan spot in South-West Coconut Grove, is another go-to, with four stars out of 147 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3300 Grand Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Next Generation Pizza

Check out Next Generation Pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan spot, which offers pizza and more, at 2895 McFarlane Road, Bay A.

