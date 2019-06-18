Celebrate Yoga Day with Miami's top yoga studios

On June 21, yogis around the globe will celebrate International Day of Yoga by — you guessed it — practicing yoga.

Observed since its declaration by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014, it's an informal event held on the summer solstice, with group yoga events in cities around the world. No festivities planned near you? It's easy to mark the occasion by visiting a yoga studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the hottest spots to stretch, strengthen, elongate and breathe deep.

1. Yoga House Miami

Topping the list is Yoga House Miami. Located at 2050 Coral Way, Suite 602, in Coral Way, the yoga spot is the highest-rated yoga spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

2. Skanda Yoga Studio

Next up is Brickell's Skanda Yoga Studio, situated at 1800 S.W. First Ave., Suite 102. With 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hot Yoga Brickell

Brickell's Hot Yoga Brickell, located at 809 S.W. First Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews.

4. OM Movement

OM Movement is another much-loved yoga spot, with five stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2895 McFarlane Road, Floor 2, to see for yourself.

5. Sol Yoga

Check out Sol Yoga, which has earned five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga spot at 48 N.W. 25th St., Suite 104.

