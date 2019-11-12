Check out 5 best inexpensive cafes in Miami

Looking to try the top cafes around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Café Croissant

Photo: Ana R./Yelp

Topping the list is Café Croissant. Located at 1684 Coral Way in Coral Way, the cafe, bakery and French spot is the highest-rated cheap cafe in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jaedon E. wrote, "Hidden gem! Everything was cooked to perfection. Ambience was really cool. Chocolate croissant, croque madame, prosciutto and brie, cappuccino—everything was just superb. Great service. I will return with high expectations!"

2. Mina Bistro

Photo: Raymond L./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Mina Bistro, situated at 63 N.W. Ninth St. With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers salads, soups and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The bistro's Chef Manuel, who studied in Venezuela and worked in the kitchens of European, offers dishes that combine the two cultures, according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

"Our Paninis are unique, mixing our Latin and European culture in one bite. This family Bistro is one-of-a kind...our delicious bread is freshly handmade every morning as well as the soups and salads. Come and visit us!"

3. Sedici Café Grill

Photo: tatiana s./Yelp

Downtown Miami's Sedici Café Grill, located at 16 N.E. Third Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable cafe four stars out of 135 reviews.

"The desire to bring to downtown Miami a real gourmet panini cafe bar became a reality 12 years ago. We are very proud to continue this tradition!" the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Besides paninis, this spot also offers French toast, gourmet salads, pizza, pastries, stuffed waffles and more.

The site can tell you a thing or two about Sedici Café Grill's specialities, "Fresh baked butter croissants and pastries made in house. World famous chocolate truffle cookies, brownies and our very own Italian espresso bar."

4. Le Marché Cafe

Photo: le marche cafe/Yelp

Le Marché Cafe, a cafe, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot in Brickell, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 89 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1700 S.W. Second Ave. to see for yourself.

Le Marché Cafe serves up empanadas, fresh pastries, curated breakfast and lunch options and Panther coffee, according to its Yelp profile.

Curious to know who is behind this new cafe? "It was founded by a group of hospitality professionals educated in the US and Switzerland. Incorporating their passion for coffee, food and high quality service into this unique location," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile."

5. Cure Cafe

Photo: Cure Cafe/Yelp

Over in Brickell, check out Cure Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the cafe, which offers juices and smoothies and more, by heading over to 1800 S.W. First Ave., Unit 104.

We looked there to learn more about Cure Cafe.

"We are a health cafe that is 100 percent gluten and soy free," it states on in the specialties of its Yelp profile. "We offer everything from coffee to smoothies to superfood bowls and small plates."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.