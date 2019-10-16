Check out the 3 most popular spots in downtown Miami

Spending time in downtown Miami? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Greek spot to a wine bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Meraki Greek Bistro

photo: ivan p./yelp

Topping the list is Greek spot Meraki Greek Bistro. Located at 142 S.E. First Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 462 reviews on Yelp.

With an open air patio, crates filled with Greek wines and a Greek music soundtrack, this spot offers plenty of hospitality and Aegean Island vibes, notes miamiherald.com. Start off with the signature saganaki, a flaming cheese ignited with Greek brandy. Share stuffed eggplant, meatballs, the trio of spreads with pita bread. Top off your meal with baklava and a Turkish coffee.

2. Cvi.che 105

Photo: Yan L./Yelp

Next up is Peruvian spot CVI.CHE 105, which offers seafood and more, situated at 105 N.E. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 3,448 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Led by chef and owner Juan Chipoco, who was raised in Lima, Peru, this spot specializes in ceviche and tiraditos (raw fish cut like sashimi) served with Peruvian corn, cancha (toasted corn) and sweet potato. The eatery also serves other classic Peruvian meat and seafood entrees like lomo saltado. Enjoy a pisco sour to get a taste of the national spirit of Peru. (View the full menu here.)

3. Bunbury

Wine bar and Argentine spot Bunbury is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 55 N.E. 14th St., 4.5 stars out of 448 reviews.

Yelpers rank this rustic spot's empanadas among the best in the city; they come stuffed with braised lamb, shredded chicken and veggies and prosciutto, mushrooms and brie.

Besides shareable plates, the menu features popular dishes like the Talbita Malbec, a 9-ounce flap steak that comes with Argentinian sausage, marinated eggplant, tomato confit and homemade chimichurri. Look out for live music on some nights, happy hour specials and a solid selection of wines.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.