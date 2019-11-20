Check out the 3 most popular spots in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood

Visiting the Little Haiti, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean bistro to a deli and pop-up restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Little Haiti, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Photo: Barbara V./Yelp

Topping the list is Mediterranean, Greek and Turkish spot Mandolin Aegean Bistro. Located at 4312 N.E. Second Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,597 reviews on Yelp.

This eatery is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Ahmet Erkaya and Anastasia Koutsioukis, who opened the spot in a 1940s-style bungalow in 2009, according to its website.

For starters, try menu items like the beets and tahini yogurt, cheese saganaki and hummus with baby heirloom tomatoes. Look for main dishes ranging from beef souvlaki to eggplant moussaka to manti (Turkish) dumplings made with lamb, yogurt and Aleppo chili as well as olive oil cake and Turkish coffee.

2. MC Kitchen

Photo: scott s./Yelp

Next up is Italian spot MC Kitchen, situated at 4141 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 101A With four stars out of 332 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

At Dena Marino's upscale eatery, feast on seafood dishes, pizza and homemade pastas complemented by craft cocktails. Notable items include the pan seared Branzino and the pumpkin tagliatelle, made with braised short rib, broccolini and Calabrian chili pickled onions and a black truffle pecorino. Finish off your meal with a slice of tiramisu. (View the menus here).

3. Gaucho Ranch

Photo: Gaucho Ranch/Yelp

Meat shop Gaucho Ranch is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7201 N.E. Fourth Ave., Loft 101, five stars out of 31 reviews.

This boutique carries natural and organic grass fed meats like blood sausages, chicken, turkey and lamb, according to the business's Yelp profile. Try Gaucho Ranch's organic pork sausage on a crunchy baguette topped with chimichurri sauce. Drop by one of its monthly grilling sessions for other recipe ideas.

