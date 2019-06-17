Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in Miami

Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Miami? From a smoke shop to a taco spot, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to make their debut around town.

Westwood Smoke Shop

Photo: west w./Yelp

New to 737 N.W. 29th St. in Allapattah is Westwood Smoke Shop, a tobacco shop, head shop and vape shop.

The smoke shop carries pipes, CBD-infused edibles and all kinds of tobacco-related gifts and accessories.

Finca's Coffee

Photo: felicia l./Yelp

Stroll past 1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Suite 105, in Brickell and you'll find Finca's Coffee, a new coffee roastery and cafe.

Aside from coffee, espresso and tea, the spot offers baked goods, apparel and accessories. The shop also sells its coffee online.

Yelper Franco B. wrote, "This is the best coffee in Miami. The coffee is high end and doesn't have your typical Miami beans."

Taco Chido

Photo: azeez b./Yelp

Taco Chido is a new spot to authentic Mexican food that's located at 2901 N.E. Second Ave.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional beef, pork, chicken and vegan tacos.

"Overall, everything was delicious," said Yelper Sandra L. "The queso fundido is a must. It's equally cheesy and buttery at the same time."

