Check out the 4 top spots in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood

Visiting Little Havana, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream shop to a Cuban eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Little Havana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Azucar Ice Cream Company

Photo: cindy l./Yelp

Topping the list is Azucar Ice Cream Company, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more. Located at 1503 S.W. Eighth St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 884 reviews on Yelp.

Satisfy your sweet cravings at this shop, with menu offerings like caramel flan, platano maduro (sweet plantains) and café con leche (Cuban coffee plus Oreo cookies). Locals flock to this shop for a taste of the "Abuela Maria." It combines vanilla ice cream with fresh ruby red guava, cream cheese and Abuela Maria's signature cookie.

2. Doce Provisions

Photo: melissa r./Yelp

Next up is Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot Doce Provisions, offering sandwiches and more, situated at 541 S.W. 12th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 605 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Enjoy guacamole with tostones, pickled fresno and queso fresco, barbecue short rib tacos, chorizo croquettes and Cuban sandwiches. Entrees include masa de puerco chino with pineapple confit, veggies and maduro fried rice. Save room for dessert: there's a coconut rum tres leches.

3. Taquerias El Mexicano

Photo: veronica p./Yelp

Mexican spot Taquerias El Mexicano is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 521 S.W. Eighth St., four stars out of 495 reviews.

At this festive restaurant, pinatas hang from the ceiling and sombreros adorn the walls, reports miamieater.com. It specializes in authentic Mexican fare including enchiladas, sopes and elotes (corn on the cob). If you're craving tacos, try the carne asada, cochinita pibil, or al pastor varieties.

4. Sanguich De Miami

Photo: sanguich de miaim/Yelp

Sanguich De Miami, a Cuban spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 331 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2057 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

This eatery specializes in sandwiches like medianoches and pan con bistec. Croqueta preparadas, fried plantains with five kinds of mojo sauce and cream cheese-filled Elena Ruzes are also on the menu.

