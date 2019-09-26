Check out the newest businesses to debut in Miami

Ready to hit up the newest businesses to open in Miami? From a ramen joint to an Argentinian eatery, read on for a list of the newest destinations to arrive around town.

lchimi Mia

Photo: Michael D./Yelp

Ichimi Mia is an izakaya, offering ramen and more that's located at 118 Buena Vista Blvd. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

The menu is organized into five main categories of izakaya, bao, gyoza, rice bowl and ramen. Look for fan favorites such as the spicy miso ramen, shrimp gyoza (dumplings) and mango mochi for dessert. Enjoy your meal with some sake or beer.

Taco Tacu

Photo: taco tacu/Yelp

Now open at 3456 S.W. Eighth St. in Alameda - West Flagler is Taco Tacu, a Mexican and Peruvian fusion spot.

Taco Tacu serves up Mexican fare like tacos, burritos and enchiladas and classic Peruvian dishes. On the menu, expect to see items like tuna tartare tacos, Peruvian lomo soltado and a fusion plate with pan seared chicken in a tomatillo cilantro sauce. Try the caramel and coconut churros for dessert.

Rustica Argentinian Gourmet

Photo: rustica argentinian gourmet/Yelp

Rustica Argentinian Gourmet is a new Argentine spot that's located at 3195 Commodore Plaza. And with five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far. It's is the first U.S. location for the Patagonia-based eatery.

Courtesy of owners Guillermo and Facundo, this eatery's menu also features empanadas, fries, pizzas and steaks. Yelpers rave about hamburguesa ranchero, a sandwich made with sirloin steak, spicy mayo, eggs, cheese, onions and peppers.

Satisfy you sweet tooth with homemade pies, facturas, cupcakes and other desserts.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.