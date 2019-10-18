Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen brings Caribbean fare to Miami

A new cocktail bar and Caribbean spot, offering seafood and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 316 N.W. 24th St., the newcomer is called Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen.

On the menu, expect to see items like escovitch fish, oxtail and pressed plantains bites as well as drinks like the roadside smokeshow. Try the jerk platter consisting of jerk pork, half jerk chicken, ripe plantains, hard dough bread and roasted corn dipped in coconut flakes.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Shelly-Ann B., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 12, wrote "The cocktails are also very tasty and imaginative. I keep discovering new favorites. This week it's the "Night Nurse." Imagine tamarind infused curacao."

Yelper Courteney W., added, "The food selection is a perfect balance of all the loving Jamaican flavors you'd need. I got the roasted pumpkin soup (seasonally appropriate) and it came hot and fresh."

Head on over to check it out: Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen is open from noon–11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon–2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 2 p.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

