Explore the 3 newest businesses to debut in Miami

Interested in sampling the freshest new spots in Miami? From a barbecue joint and beer bar to a boating and entertainment spot, read on for the newest businesses to open for business near you.

Hometown Bar-B-Que

Photo: kenny d./Yelp

New to 1200 N.W. 22nd St., Suite #100, is Hometown Bar-B-Que, a beer bar and cocktail bar, offering barbecue and more.

Smoked meats are served by the half pound at this establishment. They include brisket, turkey, pulled pork and more. Wood-fired specials include the whole smoked lamb breast (with caramel glazed, kimchi, cured cucumbers, Bibb lettuce wraps). Take a peek at the full dinner menus.

With four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Bari M. wrote, "The food here was outstanding, so make sure you go hungry! We ordered mac and cheese, baked beans, slaw, corn bread, pulled pork, brisket and ribs! The ribs are $30 but there is enough to feed two or three people."

Le Jardinier

photo: le jardinier/yelp

New to 151 N.E. 41st, Suite #135, in Little Haiti is the French spot Le Jardinier.

Inside Le Jardinier, find garden-themed decor and a plant-driven menu from chef Alain Verzeroli that is also inspired by the flavors of Southern France, according to the business's website. Main dishes include the Dover sole and king salmon. View the full offerings here.

With 4.5 stars from seven reviews on Yelp, the new arrival has been well received by patrons so far.

Yelper Vida L. wrote, "I absolutely loved the slow-cooked octopus. It was so flavorful and practically melted in your mouth. I also loved the creamy tartness of this spot's version of key lime pie."

Carnival Horizon

Photo: Asiff W./Yelp

Carnival Horizon is a boating, hotel and entertainment spot, that recently opened its doors at 1435 N. Cruise Blvd. in Port of Miami - Dodge Island.

This ship features a 3D IMAX theater, a water park, comedy club and more. Dining options range from Guy's Burger Joint to Jiji Asian Kitchen to The Chef's Table. Check out the onboard activities here.

With 4.5 stars from three reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Gene D. wrote, "This ship and its crew truly epitomize Carnival's slogan of 'Fun Ship.' While it may not be the most luxurious or have the best food, the staff on Horizon is first-rate."

