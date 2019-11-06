Explore the 4 top spots in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Allapattah has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a vegetarian spot to a meat shop and deli.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Allapattah, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Smart Bites

Photo: yary b./Yelp

Topping the list is vegetarian spot Smart Bites, which offers juices and smoothies and more. Located at 791 N.W. 20th St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.

Beyond a curved garden, you'll find this cafe from co-founders William Ltaif and Mari Villa, reports miaminewtimes.com. It offers a daily rotation of bowls (topped with protein or veggies), roast chicken sandwiches and even a cricket burger. Sweets like chocolate mouse pudding are also available.

2. Subs On The Run

Photo: Milissa H./Yelp

Next up is Subs on the Run, a spot to score sandwiches, situated at 2801 N.W. Seventh Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Expect lines to snake out the door during the lunch rush but service is fast and efficient. This spot specializes in sandwiches like the steak and mushroom, the hot turkey sammie and the bacon barbecue cheeseburger.

3. Rosa Negra Tattoo

Photo: Andres G./Yelp

Tattoo spot Rosa Negra Tattoo is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3432 N.W. Seventh Ave., five stars out of 28 reviews.

Yelpers rave about the atmosphere, reasonable pricing and the water color skills of the tattoo artists. Expect professionalism, good vibes and a personal consultation to discuss your design.

4. Ricky's Meats & Deli

Photo: ariel b./Yelp

Ricky's Meats & Deli, a meat shop and deli, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2614 N.W. 31st St. to see for yourself.

This wholesale business and retail store got its start as a corner butcher shop in Queens, New York in 1975. "The focus in having the best quality beef and competitive prices has been our utmost priority as a butcher shop," notes the history section of its Yelp profile.

Today, this spot prides itself on offering top-tier service and cuts of meat. It stocks chorizo, blood sausage, pork belly and short ribs as well as chicken, seafood and seasonings.

