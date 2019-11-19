Feast your eyes on the best Miami businesses to prep for your Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, which means it's time to find your stretchy pants and think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day. From groceries to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Miami's top go-to spots for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time or energy? Head to one of Miami's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. Versailles Bakery

Photo: Jason P./Yelp

Topping the list is Versailles Bakery. Located at 3501 S.W. Eighth St. in Alameda - West Flagler, the bakery is the highest-rated bakery in Miami, boasting four stars out of 320 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pandebono Bakery

Photo: carol m./Yelp

Next up is Flagami's Pandebono Bakery, situated at 7473 S.W. Eighth St. With 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Yisell Bakery

Photo: Anna C./Yelp

Shenandoah's Yisell Bakery, located at 1356 S.W. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews.

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do — so long as you're 21 or older — is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine. To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Miami's top beer and wine shops.

1. Wine By The Bay

Photo: jacques r./Yelp

Topping the list is Wine By the Bay. Located at 6942 N.E. Fourth Ave. in the Little Haiti, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vintage Liquors & Fine Wines

Photo: Vintage Liquors & Fine Wines/Yelp

Next up is Coral Way's Vintage Liquors & Fine Wines, situated at 1836 S.W. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Big Daddy's

Photo: carolina a./Yelp

Big Daddy's, located at 2721 Bird Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more four stars out of 20 reviews.

As friends and family prepare to gather, head to one of Miami's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. Whole Foods Market

Photo: mark d./Yelp

Topping the list is Whole Foods Market - Downtown Miami. Located at 299 S.E. Third Ave. in Downtown, the grocery store is the highest-rated grocery store in Miami, boasting four stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp.

2. Milam's Market

Photo: juan f./Yelp

Next up is Milam's Market, situated at 2969 McDonald St. With four stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Galiano Super Market

Photo: elian eduardo d./Yelp

Coral Way's Galiano Super Market, located at 2537 S.W. 37th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 12 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.