Find mattresses and more at Flagami's new DC Mattress & Furniture

A new furniture store, offering mattresses and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 750 S.W. 57th Ave., Miami in Flagami, the newcomer is called DC Mattress & Furniture.

The store offers a mix of traditional and contemporary styles, with merchandise ranging from bedroom sets to couches to coffee tables. Also, check out the store's decorative accessories, which include artwork, decorative pillows and sculptures.

Yelper Mariella F. wrote, "This place provided me with the best line of furniture."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: DC Mattress & Furniture is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

