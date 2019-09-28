$195 million project complete, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport to reopen north runway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport made a big announcement Saturday morning.
The airport will be reopening its north runway next week.
The runway, which had been closed during a refurbishing project, is set to reopen Tuesday.
Airport officials were forced to use just one runway for every single flight in and out of the popular airport during the $195 million project.
The north runway, which last received an upgrade 15 years ago, now has new safety lights, drainage and other structural improvements.
