$195 million project complete, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport to reopen north runway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport made a big announcement Saturday morning.

The airport will be reopening its north runway next week.

The runway, which had been closed during a refurbishing project, is set to reopen Tuesday.

Airport officials were forced to use just one runway for every single flight in and out of the popular airport during the $195 million project.

The north runway, which last received an upgrade 15 years ago, now has new safety lights, drainage and other structural improvements.



