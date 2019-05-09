1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person is dead and two others were injured Wednesday night in a shooting at Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before midnight inside the bar at the Galleria mall on Sunrise Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police said an altercation inside led to the shooting.

The body of a shooting victim is removed from Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting suspect has been taken into custody.

Crime scene tape and police vehicles surrounded the mall early Thursday as the investigation continued.

