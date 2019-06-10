1 dead, 4 others injured in Fort Lauderdale crash

One person was killed in this crash near the Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale that sent four others to area hospitals.

The crash occurred on Oakland Park Boulevard near the Coral Ridge Mall.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, one child and four adults were injured in the crash. Four victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, while another victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

One adult later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

