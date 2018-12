FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A person was shot and killed Tuesday at a Westar gas station in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting, which took place just before 5:30 p.m. Christmas Day, in the 700 block of Broward Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the victim later died.

Police are searching for the shooter, who fled before officers arrived.

