1 killed in crash that shut down I-595 ramp to northbound I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A fatal crash Friday morning shut down the eastbound on-ramp from Interstate 595 to northbound Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola said Johnathan Aiken, 26, of Jacksonville, lost control of his Toyota.

Feola said the car struck an overhead light pole, guardrail, flipped over and struck a palm tree before coming to a rest in the grassy shoulder.

Aiken was taken to Broward Medical Center, where he was pronoucned dead.

Traffic was diverted off Davie Boulevard during the death investigation. All lanes reopened about 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

