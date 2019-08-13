1 killed in Fort Lauderdale shooting, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person was killed Monday night in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Street and 15th Ave.

Accordind to the victim's girlfriend, she and her boyfriend, Travis Brown, 28, were standing in the driveway of their home when someone walked up and shot the victim.

"They said, 'What goes around comes around.' Man, I don't know what happened, but that's messed up though," Brown's friend, Dexter Elliott, said.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said Brown was taken to a hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel, where he died.

SONIK VUE Police investigate a fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy: SONIK VUE

"This is something different -- very different. Murder," Alreegus Holmes, who lives nearby, said. "It's kind of amazing, right in my neighborhood, where I live, something like this to happen. So I don't know what to say. I hope the family is OK. Sad."

Loved ones said Brown had many friends in the tight-knit neighborhood.

Elliott said he remembers him as a strong person who enjoyed making others happy.

"He'll get justice. He'll get it. I know he up looking down. He know who did it, we don't. I hope they find out," Elliott said.

Liening said the investigation remains ongoing and detectives have not yet identified the shooter.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.