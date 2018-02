FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One person was killed in a shooting Saturday at a Fort Lauderdale gas station, police said.

Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the person was fatally shot about 2 p..m. at the Shell gas station in the 800 block West Sunrise Boulevard.

Police blocked off the area surrounding the gas station, causing traffic delays.

This is a developing story.

