Police are investigating a shooting on Northwest 15th Court in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was shot during an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting occurred outside a home on Northwest 15th Court.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the victim was shot by an armed robber who demanded money.

She said the victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

