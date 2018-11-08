17-year-old inmate escapes from Broward Juvenile Detention Center, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 17-year-old inmate escaped Wednesday from the Broward Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Lauderdale, authorities announced Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale police said Miguel Granados-Palencia escaped from the detention center at 222 Northwest 22nd Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m.

According to an incident report from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Granados-Palencia and other juvenile inmates were being escorted to a classroom portable shortly before 9 a.m. After entering the portable, staff conducted a head count and realized he was missing.

Authorities said 12 staff members searched the facility for him and found his sweater near the perimeter fence.

According to the incident report, there is video footage of his escape but no witnesses.

Fort Lauderdale police searched the surrounding area for Granados-Palencia but he has not been found.

Authorities believe he may have received outside assistance.

Police did not immediately say why Granados-Palencia was being held in the detention center, but said he is now wanted on a third-degree felony escape charge.

"The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) takes the safety and security of youth in our custody as our top priority," Florida DJJ spokeswoman Molly Best said in a statement Thursday. "Yesterday an escape incident involving one youth occurred at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Law enforcement was immediately notified of the escape and we are working with them to ensure this youth is apprehended quickly and safely. DJJ is currently investigating this incident and staff's adherence to policy and procedure, and should a failure be identified, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Reyes at 954-828-6683 or Detective M. Emala at 954-828-5579.

