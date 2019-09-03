2 die during crash off Interstate 95 overpass in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people died when a car fell over an overpass from Interstate 595 to Interstate 95 on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, the car fell in the area of Angler's Avenue.

Firefighters found the two people dead, Gollan said. It's unclear if the cause of the crash was weather related, but it was a stormy day.

The Florida Department of Transportation and state and local authorities urged drivers to avoid the road as Florida feels the effects of Hurricane Dorian's churning in the Atlantic.

Although the Category 4 storm will remain off shore, its proximity prompted the National Hurricane Center to extend watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.