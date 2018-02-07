2 injured in Fort Lauderdale crash involving police officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a police officer in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the 1700 block of South Andrews Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and the officer and another person had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3:15 p.m. A Fort Lauderdale patrol car had front-end damage and another car was flipped over on its side.

Authorities said both victims were taken to a hospital. The officer suffered minor injuries, but the extent of the other victim's injuries was not immediately released, authorities said.

