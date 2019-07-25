2 men steal pricey pool cleaners from Pinch A Penny in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two men stole two expensive pool cleaners this week from a Pinch A Penny store in Fort Lauderdale, the owner told Local 10 news.

According to the business owner, who did not want to be identified, the theft occurred around 10:10 a.m. Monday at the Pinch A Penny at 1133 N. Federal Highway.

"(It) kind of seemed a little weird the way they came in here. Not sure what they were looking for, just sort of looking things around, casing the store," he said.

The owner said one of his employees was helping a customer at a register when the soon-to-be thieves asked the other employee to go in the back and get them some chlorine.

That's when they made their move, stealing two Kreepy Krauly Kruiser pool cleaners valued at $265 each.

The thieves fled the scene in a silver Toyota CHR that was captured on a neighboring business's surveillance video. The owner said the vehicle was parked behind the stores of the shopping plaza.

According to the owner, one of the men had several tattoos on his face, including one of a fish hook under his right eye.

"Hopefully, you catch them and they don't do it to the next person," he said.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.