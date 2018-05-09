2 people dead after car crashes into wall in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people are dead after a car crashed into a wall in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the car burst into flames around 7 p.m. after it slammed into a wall in the 1300 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

According to a witness, who did not want to be identified, the car was speeding southbound on Seabreeze Boulevard when it crashed and spun out of control.

"This is the worst I’ve seen," the man said.

The witness said it appeared that there were three people inside the car. One was ejected, while two others were trapped inside the car when it became engulfed in flames.

Seabreeze Boulevard has been shut down from the 17th Street Bridge to Harbor Drive. Authorities advise people to avoid the area and encourage people to use Las Olas Boulevard for beach access.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.