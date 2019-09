FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two men were hospitalized after a shooting near Las Olas.

Police told Local 10 News the men were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near Southwest Second Street in Fort Lauderdale early Sunday morning.

Police were seen outside Capone's Bar, but it's not known if the shooting took place inside.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police said they placed one man under arrest.



