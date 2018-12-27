2 people injured after Brightline train hits car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people were seriously hurt when a Brightline train struck a car late Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

The crash, which trapped the two people inside the car, happened just before 9 p.m. along the tracks near Southwest Seventh Street and Southwest Second Avenue.

Rescue workers were able to pull the victims from the car and transported them to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Authorities are now investigating exactly what happened.

Paul Berube, who lives nearby, didn’t see the impact, he said he sees too many close calls when drivers try to beat the gates as trains approach.

"I see people go around the gates a lot," Berube said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.