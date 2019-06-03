3 arrested after foster child beaten for not finishing homework, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three people were arrested Friday after beating a foster child with a jump rope, belt, clothes hanger and charging cord for not finishing his or her homework, police said.

Turella Forman, her son, Rashad Forman, and his father, Duane Fletcher, are facing aggravated child abuse charges after the child was found, according to Fort Lauderdale police affidavits, with "an uncountable number of whip and lash marks throughout (the child's) entire body."

According to the affidavits, Turella Forman had been acting as a foster parent for the child since 2015.

The child told investigators that Rashad Forman "thought I did not do my homework." So, as punishment, Rashad Forman beat the child with a jump rope, the child told investigators.

Then Turella Forman returned home and beat the child again, this time with a phone cord, police said.

The victim described the abuse to police, saying he or she was forced to hold two books in each hand and keep their arms out straight as Turella Forman used a charging cord as a whip. The child said they were told to get a rag because, "I'm supposed to put it in my mouth so nobody can hear me."

The affidavits noted concerns of child abuse involving Turella Forman dating to 2015, when her five other children were removed from the home. The foster child was also removed but returned to the home a year later.

According to the affidavits, the beatings were so bad a medical examination found the child didn't have a single area of clean, unscarred skin on the child's upper thighs.

Two of the suspects were released on bond.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Child Protective Investigative Section declined to comment on why Turella Forman was allowed to continue fostering children after numerous allegations of abuse, stating that CPIS cases are confidential.

Authorities would only confirm that an investigation into the accusations is ongoing.

