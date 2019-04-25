3 injured in possible DUI crash in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Up to 10 vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of Southeast 17th Street and Miami Road.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening, the driver of the suspect vehicle was possibly intoxicated.

Liening said the driver was heading east when he began to hit other vehicles with his car.

Liening said the driver's car then crossed the median and hit several other vehicles that were heading west.

Three people were taken to area hospitals, one of whom was in serious condition, Liening said.

Westbound lanes of Southeast 17th Street were shut down from Miami Road to Federal Highway after the crash. Liening said eastbound lanes were opened but congested. All lanes were reopened by 3 p.m.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.