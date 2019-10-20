4 people hospitalized after boat explodes at Fort Lauderdale marina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - First responders rushed to a Fort Lauderdale marina after a boat exploded Sunday afternoon.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire, a 28-foot boat exploded with six occupants on board at the Lauderdale Marina.

Fortunately, William Garland, a retired firefighter, was nearby and immediately rushed to render aid.

"It literally blew the back end (of the boat) apart," Garland said.

The boat was backing into a fuel dock at the time of the explosion.

One adult was taken to Broward Health as a trauma alert with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Three others, including a second adult and a minor, were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

"It was a flash explosion," Garland said. "The flames were hot instantaneously, and then they went out. It could have been much worse if this thing caught fire."

Garland said a 30-year-old woman suffered a fracture to her left leg.

"Her son was about 5 years old and he had some singe burns on him," Garland said. "The explosion blew the fire out, thank God for that. All we did was tend to the injuries."

The explosion contained the fire within the boat and crews worked to keep the fuel from getting into the water.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

