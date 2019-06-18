3 suspects arrested following series of vehicle burglaries in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three people have been arrested following a series of vehicle burglaries in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Luigi Johnson, 20, of Dania Beach, Leonardo Larosa, 17, of Fort Lauderdale, and a 14-year-old boy, also from Fort Lauderdale, face charges in connection with the burglaries that were first reported Thursday night in the Lauderdale Isles community.

Fort Lauderdale police said several more vehicle burglaries were reported the next day, at least one of which was captured on a homeowner's RING surveillance camera.

Police said the vehicles that were broken into had been left unlocked.

The suspects were arrested just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when patrol officers spotted them in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled west from Southwest 31st Avenue and Davie Boulevard.

The Rapid Offender Control Unit, in conjunction with Fort Lauderdale K-9 units, patrol officers and the Broward Sheriff's Office Aviation unit, took part in the search that led to the capture of the suspects.

Anyone with further information about the burglaries is asked to call Detective Cameron Burdick at 954-828-4675.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.