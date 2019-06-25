3 tourists remain in South Florida hospital after Bahamas bus crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One of the four tourists injured in a bus crash in the Bahamas and airlifted to a hospital in South Florida has been released.

A surgeon at Broward Health Medical Center said Tuesday the remaining three patients are listed in fair condition and their overall conditions are improving.

The doctor said one of the patients will make a full recovery, another will need some further treatment and one patient, who was thought to be paralyzed, is "showing signs of improvement."

The victims were among 32 Carnival cruise ship passengers taking part in a shore excursion during Monday's crash.

Four of the most severely injured victims were flown from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport aboard a U.S. military C-130 aircraft.

Michael Kane, battalion chief for the Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue, said all four patients were conscious and speaking to paramedics when they went to the hospital. Their identities haven't been released.

A statement from Carnival Cruise Line said all bus tours on the island have been suspended.

The victims were passengers on the Carnival Ecstasy, which departed from Jacksonville.

