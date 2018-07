FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was found passed out on a yacht off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said a fireboat was called out to the 170-foot Motoryacht 6 miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale after the victim was found unconscious in the engine room.

The man has since been taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.





Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

