4 people hurt after crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Four people were hurt after a rollover crash Saturday afternoon along Interstate 95 south in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department said the crash happened just after noon near the Davie Boulevard exit and caused traffic delays. Authorities have shut down all the southbound lanes and the on-ramp while crews clear the scene.

Paramedics transported the four victims to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.